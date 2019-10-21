Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge: Doctor says man accused in newspaper slayings is sane

October 21, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge says a forensic psychiatrist for the state health department believes the man accused of killing five staffers at the Capital Gazette is legally sane.

News organizations report that during Monday’s pretrial hearing in Annapolis, Judge Laura Ripken said a health department evaluation found that 39-year-old Jarrod Ramos was legally sane.

Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to all counts. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 4. If he is found guilty of the deadly attack, a second phase of the trial will determine if he is criminally responsible.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska