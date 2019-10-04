Listen Live Sports

Judge urges jury to keep deliberating in officer’s trial

October 4, 2019 4:26 pm
 
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A judge is urging jurors to keep working toward a verdict for a former Georgia police officer charged with killing a fleeing, unarmed man.

Zechariah Presley faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Tony Green. Deliberations were in their first full day Friday when Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett called jurors into court in mid-afternoon and encouraged them to continue.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle. The white officer shot Green, a black man, eight times.

Prosecutors say Presley wasn’t justified in shooting Green as he fled. Defense attorneys say Presley feared Green was armed and fired when Green turned to face him.

