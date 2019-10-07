Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jurors at impasse in trial of ex-cop who shot naked man

October 7, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors in an Atlanta-area community say they are deadlocked on some of the charges against a former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked black man.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports jurors in DeKalb County sent the judge a note Monday saying they have decided some charges but deadlocked on others.

Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson instructed jurors to continue keep deliberating Tuesday.

Robert “Chip” Olsen is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath of office and making a false statement in the 2015 death of 26-year-old Anthony Hill. Hill was an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Advertisement

Olsen was responding to a report of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex when he shot Hill.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins