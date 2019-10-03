Jury hears closing arguments in trial of Georgia officer

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury is hearing attorneys’ closing arguments in the trial of an ex-police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man after a June 2018 traffic stop.

Defense attorney Adrienne Browning told jurors Thursday that investigators spent hours second-guessing Zechariah Presley’s split-second decision to shoot a man he perceived as a deadly threat.

Presley was working as a Kingsland police officer when he shot Tony Green eight times in Camden County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded Green was running away when the officer opened fire.

Presley is charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath as a police officer. Prosecutors will make closing arguments later.

Advertisement

Presley testified during his three-day trial that he feared for his life after a struggle in which Green grabbed for his Taser and gunbelt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.