Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Larger portion of Americans has no religious affiliation

October 17, 2019 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWSNOW

The portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christians.

That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

Based on telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, Pew said that 65% of American adults now describe themselves as Christian, down from 77% in 2009. Meanwhile, the portion that describes their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” now stands at 26%, up from 17% in 2009.

Advertisement

Both Protestant and Roman Catholic ranks are losing population share, according to Pew. It said 43% of U.S. adults identify as Protestants, down from 51% in 2009, while 20% are Catholic, down from 23% in 2009.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress