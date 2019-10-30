Listen Live Sports

Lawyers: Man accused in ex-lover’s killing not fit for trial

October 30, 2019 1:38 pm
 
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body are seeking psychiatric competency evaluations for their client, whose first murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Joseph Oberhansley is charged with the 2014 rape and murder 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, whom he’d been in a relationship with months before her gruesome death.

The News and Tribune reports that Oberhansley’s lawyers filed a motion Oct. 22 saying the 38-year-old Jeffersonville man isn’t competent to stand trial. Oberhansley’s next trial in scheduled to start in February, unless a Clark County judge agrees that he’s not competent.

A mistrial was declared in August on the first day of testimony when a witness defied court orders and discussed Oberhansley’s past drug use and prison time.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Joseph Oberhansley’s last name, which had been misspelled “Oberhansle.”

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

