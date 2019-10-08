Listen Live Sports

Magistrate reinstated after passing high school equivalency

October 8, 2019 12:43 pm
 
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia magistrate who resigned after it was discovered she never finished high school has been reinstated.

News outlets report Janine Varner passed a high school equivalency test and Ohio County Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson swore her back into office Monday.

Varner resigned last month after the state Supreme Court of Appeals suspended her without pay. Varner’s attorney, Teresa C. Toriseva, said in a statement that Varner didn’t graduate from high school but instead completed a vocational program.

Since resigning, Varner has worked toward achieving her general equivalency degree and Wilson said the effort she put toward that was enough to reappoint her.

