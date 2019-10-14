Listen Live Sports

‘Making a Murderer’ figure Avery files promised appeal

October 14, 2019 7:20 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for a man whose criminal case was featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” is seeking a new trial or evidentiary hearing.

Steven Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach. A circuit judge denied his request for a new trial in August.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner had promised an appeal and filed a 150-page document Monday asking the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to take up the case. She asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific testing of evidence to ineffective trial counsel.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, is also serving a life sentence in the killing. He recently asked Gov. Tony Evers to grant him clemency after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

