Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of killing 4 homeless men eyed in earlier attack

October 8, 2019 6:24 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of beating four homeless men to death as they slept on the streets of Manhattan’s Chinatown has become a suspect in a nonfatal attack about a week earlier, a top New York Police Department official said Tuesday.

At a news conference on city crime stats, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters that Randy Santos is under investigation in the Sept. 27 assault of another homeless man sleeping on a waterfront bench along the West Side Highway in Chelsea.

The victim described waking up to find someone beating him with a stick before trying to pick him up and dump him into the Hudson River, Shea said. Investigators have recovered security video that shows Santos in the vicinity around the time of the assault, he said.

“We have him approximately seven blocks away, very clear video of who we believe is Mr. Santos on that evening, and we believe he was responsible for that attack at this point,” Shea said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Santos, himself homeless, rampaged through Manhattan’s Chinatown early Saturday, bludgeoning the four men with a metal rod. Officers responding to a 911 call found him carrying a metal pipe covered with blood and hair near Mulberry Street and Canal Street.

Autopsies concluded that all four died of blunt impact head trauma with skull fractures and brain injury. A fifth man remains hospitalized.

Santos has at least six prior arrests, including two last year on charges he punched a stranger on a subway train and choked another man at an employment agency, police said. He also was arrested in May after allegedly punching a homeless man inside a Brooklyn shelter.

At the news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the attacks should not be viewed as a failure of city efforts to provide more mental health treatment to people living in shelters and on the street.

“We have a very tragic incident here, but not one from what we know so far that could possibly have been predicted from what we saw in this case,” he said.

Santos did not enter a plea to murder and attempted murder charges at an initial court appearance. He was ordered held without bail.

Voice mailboxes for Santos’ court-appointed lawyer were full and not accepting messages on Tuesday.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded