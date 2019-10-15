Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of shooting 2 at church wedding to face judge

October 15, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a New Hampshire church is scheduled to face a judge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway has been accused of attempted murder, assault and other charges in connection with the shooting during the wedding Saturday at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.

Holloway faced an arraignment Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined whether he had a lawyer yet who could speak for him. A court spokeswoman said there’s no record of any previous arrests.

The attorney general’s office said 75-year-old presiding bishop Stanley Choate was shot in the chest. Sixty-year-old bride Claire McMullen was shot in the arm. Groom Mark Castiglione suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

Authorities said parishioners tackled the shooter and held him until police arrived.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department