The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Man brings body to California police, says he killed family

October 15, 2019 2:52 pm
 
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have identified the suspect who they say showed up at a police station with a dead body in his car and confessed to killing that person and another three members of a family.

Roseville Police Capt. Josh Simon said Tuesday 53-year-old Shankar Hangud was arrested Monday after he turned himself in to Mount Shasta police and told investigators he had killed the man in his car. He also confessed to killing three other people at his apartment in Roseville, about 260 miles (420 kilometers) south of Mount Shasta.

Simon says officers found the bodies of an adult and two juveniles after Mount Shasta police informed them of Hangud’s confession.

Simon says it appears four victims are members of Hangud’s family.

