Man charged in case where 2 judges were shot reaches plea

October 19, 2019 11:47 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man facing felony charges for a May fight during which two judges were shot in downtown Indianapolis has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Twenty-four-year-old Alfredo Vazquez recently signed a deal with Marion County prosecutors calling for him to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery. In exchange, prosecutors will drop the remaining charges he faces, including two felony battery counts.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Vazquez is scheduled to formally enter his guilty plea Oct. 23.

He was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were shot.

Forty-one-year-old Brandon Kaiser is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.

