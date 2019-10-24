Listen Live Sports

Man doused in flammable liquid set on fire by cop’s stun gun

October 24, 2019 4:42 pm
 
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and family members say a man who had doused himself in a flammable liquid caught fire and was severely burned when a police officer fired a stun gun at him in California.

The Redding Record Searchlight reported Wednesday that Paul Jason Hall is fighting for his life with burns covering 70% of his body. His relatives say the 47-year-old has a history of mental illness.

The police officer also suffered burns during the confrontation Saturday in the northern town of Weed.

He was not identified and his condition was unknown.

Siskiyou County authorities are investigating the incident, which began when the officer responded to reports of a suicidal man attempting to light himself on fire.

Police in Weed declined comment because of the ongoing investigation.

___

Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com

