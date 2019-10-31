Listen Live Sports

Man is returned to Seattle to face charges in 2014 ‘jihad’

October 31, 2019 4:24 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A man who has admitted killing four people in what he described as “jihad” has been returned to Seattle to face charges in three of the deaths, after being sentenced to life in prison for a New Jersey killing.

The Seattle Times reports that 34-year-old Ali Muhammad Brown was booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Brown shot and killed three men in the Seattle area in 2014 before taking a bus to New Jersey, where he randomly shot and killed a college student at a traffic light in West Orange.

As part of his New Jersey guilty plea, Brown acknowledged responsibility for the Seattle killings.

King County investigators say Brown expressed anger about civilian deaths during U.S. military action in Iraq and Afghanistan.

