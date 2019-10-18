Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man pleads insanity in police car crash that killed 2 girls

October 18, 2019 9:46 am
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged in a police cruiser crash that killed two 6-year-old-cousins has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

An attorney for Raymond Walters entered the plea Thursday to 22 charges including murder. The Dayton Daily News reports the attorney also requested a mental health evaluation for Walters.

Police say Walters in August stabbed his father in a pickup truck, stole a police car and crashed the cruiser in downtown Dayton, hitting a minivan filled with children.

Two girls were killed and nine others were injured.

Police have said Walters’ father was taking him to a hospital for mental health treatment when Walters stabbed his father.

Walters had recently been paroled on a robbery conviction. A message seeking comment was left for his public defender.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

