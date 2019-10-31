Listen Live Sports

Man pleads not guilty to driving SUV through Illinois mall

October 31, 2019 7:22 pm
 
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — A lawyer has entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a man charged with terrorism and criminal damage to property for driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Attorney Frank Avila entered the plea Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of 23-year-old Javier Garcia of Palatine. Avila also told Judge Joseph Cataldo it was inappropriate that Garcia was brought to court with his hands and feet in manacles.

Garcia answered “yes” when asked if he understood the charges.

No one was seriously injured in the Sept. 20 disturbance at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg that authorities estimated caused more than $110,000 in damages. Garcia allegedly drove halfway through the mall, striking columns and kiosks before stopping.

Cataldo granted Avila’s request for a psychiatric evaluation of Garcia.

