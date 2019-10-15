Listen Live Sports

Man shocked by Michigan police stun gun falls on knife, dies

October 15, 2019 9:38 am
 
MARION, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man died in northwestern Michigan after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun, causing him to fall onto a large knife.

State police announced Monday that the 29-year-old died Friday in Marion, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Two Evart police officers were called to a home by a woman who said her son and husband were involved in a domestic dispute and the son had “two large knives.”

State police say the officers found the son near the couple’s home and ordered him to kneel.

The man kneeled, but then pulled a knife from his waistband, prompting one officer to fire a stun gun into his back. That caused the man to fall forward onto the knife, fatally puncturing his chest cavity.

The officers are on leave amid the investigation.

