The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Man suspected in deadly shooting spree pleads not guilty

October 8, 2019 2:52 pm
 
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing three people at random in suburban New Orleans has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show Sean Barrette maintains his innocence after being accused of killing three people during a shooting spree in Metairie during several days in June.

News outlets report the 22-year-old was denied bond Tuesday and is being held in the Jefferson Parish Prison.

Barrette is jailed on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Ballistic evidence also links him to a June 6 shooting death in eastern New Orleans and another shooting on June 5 in New Orleans in which nobody was injured. Barrette’s public defender, Paul Fleming, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

