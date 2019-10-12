Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man traveling 218 miles across south Georgia by wheelchair

October 12, 2019 10:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man on a long trip across southern Georgia has set aside most of October so he can make the journey by wheelchair.

News outlets report Paul Rockwell recently embarked on a 218-mile (350-kilometer) road trip from Savannah to Plains. His goal is to move 10 miles (16 kilometers) each day and arrive in Plains in time to see former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school on Oct. 27.

News outlets report Rockwell is traveling across Georgia by wheelchair to raise awareness for the Emmaus House, a Savannah food shelter.

He was born with cerebral palsy, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on challenges. Previously he’s competed in the Boston Marathon and walked the length of Georgia’s 100-mile (161-kilometer) coast.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched