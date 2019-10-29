Listen Live Sports

Maryland man awarded $800K over fight with Six Flags guards

October 29, 2019 7:34 am
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A jury has awarded $800,000 to a Maryland man who says security guards beat him at a Six Flags America park on Father’s Day in 2018.

The Daily Record reports the jury returned the verdict Friday for Nicholaus Mims. His attorney, Governor Jackson III, said Monday that Mims and his wife feel vindicated after the verdict.

Mims says his son wandered from a water park, and he looked for him in other sections. He found his son, but security guards told him he needed to put on a shirt.

Mims said after an argument, he agreed to leave but guards followed him out of the park, beat and handcuffed him.

Six Flags attorney David Skomba says the defense plans to challenge the verdict and request a new trial.

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

