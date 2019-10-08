Listen Live Sports

Maryland panel votes to remove Confederate flag on plaque

October 8, 2019 7:24 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland panel has voted to remove a logo that includes a Confederate flag from a plaque in Maryland’s Capitol that honors the Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers, but the state is keeping the plaque.

The State House Trust voted 3-1 by email to spend more than $2,400 to remove the logo, which includes a Confederate flag and a U.S. flag, and overlay it with a cast image of the Maryland state flag.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and Laura Mears, vice chairwoman of the board, voted for the change and to keep the plaque.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the state’s first black speaker, supported removing the entire plaque and voted against the plan.

This story has corrected the name of panel to State House Trust.

