Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Miami officer suspended after video with models in lingerie

October 8, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida police officer has been suspended after a video of him in uniform pretending to arrest three scantily clad models went viral.

The Miami Herald reports that Miami Beach police Officer William Beeker was placed on administrative duty Monday and suspended Tuesday.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales released a statement saying that it was disgusting that a representative of the Miami Beach Police Department would choose to participate in the distasteful video.

The video posted Monday of the models’ Instagram accounts received more than 2 million total views.

Advertisement

The video shows Beeker accompanying the handcuffed women toward the police headquarters building. A second video shows the women thanking Beeker for letting them go as he sits on an ATV.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

A message seeking comment from Beeker’s union wasn’t immediately returned.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded