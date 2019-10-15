Listen Live Sports

Minnesota boy, 6, goes missing after getting off school bus

October 15, 2019 11:27 pm
 
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since getting off the school bus with his siblings.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, named Evan, hasn’t been seen since 4:10 p.m. Tuesday when he got off the bus near Highway 25 in Becker and ran to play with the family dog. Becker is located about 45 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The sheriff’s office urged people to stay away from the area amid the search and that there were no immediate plans to ask for volunteers to help look for him.

According to investigators, Ethan has blond hair and was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt from his elementary school in Becker, grey sweatpants and a blue hoodie.

