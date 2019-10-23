Listen Live Sports

Mom, 2 sons plead not guilty in Wisconsin vaping operation

October 23, 2019 8:44 pm
 
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mother and her two sons have pleaded not guilty in a black market THC vape manufacturing business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeastern Wisconsin. The Kenosha News reports the three were arraigned Wednesday.

Courtney Huffhines faces six felony charges, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She is free on $100,000 bond. Her sons are being held in the Kenosha County Jail.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Curty and 22-year-old Jordan Lynam, both of Racine, are accused of working for the operation. Curty pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Lynam is due in court Thursday.

Hundreds of illnesses nationwide have been linked to vaping, but authorities haven’t singled out a product as the culprit.

