Motorist crashes, dies after deer knocked into windshield

October 8, 2019 5:44 pm
 
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman has died in southeastern Michigan after a deer struck by another vehicle crashed through the windshield of a car she was driving.

The Macomb County sheriff’s office says the driver of a Chevy Captiva hit the deer about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on a road in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

The deer was thrown into oncoming traffic and smashed into the passenger side of a vehicle, which veered from the roadway and struck a tree. Erika Ladas of Capac was injured in the crash and later died at a hospital. Ladas had worked as a dispatcher for sheriff’s office since January.

The 40-year-old driver of the Chevy was not injured.

The crash was under investigation.

