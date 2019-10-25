Listen Live Sports

New allegations made as Ohio University probes hazing

October 25, 2019 2:06 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio University students have alleged forced excessive drinking, stripping, and grueling exercise, as well as long periods of confinement in basements, during a probe into hazing.

The university announced earlier this month the suspension of its 15 fraternities. Hazing has also been alleged against some sororities, business fraternities, and organizations including the school’s marching band and rugby team.

The new allegations were obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

Ohio University says it has lifted restrictions against some fraternities and organizations amid its probe.

In May, the university expelled Sigma Pi fraternity for hazing, alcohol and drug use, and other student conduct code violations after the alleged hazing of an 18-year-old student who died last November. Sigma Pi said the student wasn’t a pledge when he died.

