New Orleans man, 62, free after 42 years and plea agreement

October 16, 2019 2:36 pm
 
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A 62-year-old man is free for the first time in 42 years after always maintaining that he was innocent of the killing for which he’d been given a life sentence.

Elvis Brooks walked past the Louisiana State Penitentiary’s guard tower and razor wire Wednesday to greet the younger brother who is providing an apartment and a job for him.

Aaron Brooks put his arm around the shoulders of his older brother, who smiled broadly as the two walked over to a group from Innocence Project New Orleans. The organization has represented Elvis Brooks since 2002.

On Tuesday, he accepted a plea agreement offered by prosecutors: if he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery, he’d get a sentence that would let him leave prison.

