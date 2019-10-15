Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

North Carolina standoff ends with 2 deputies shot, man dead

October 15, 2019 8:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an hourslong standoff ended with two deputies shot and a North Carolina man dead.

News outlets report a Guilford County deputy went to the man’s home in High Point on Monday morning to serve him a notice to leave the property. Capt. Brian Hall says the man pushed the deputy away and locked himself inside the house.

Hall says a deputy reported hearing gunfire from inside the home. He says negotiators then spent hours trying to persuade the man to come outside, but he stopped responding.

Two officers finally entered the home Monday evening, and were met by gunfire. The officers fired back, and the man was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The deputies’ names and conditions haven’t been released.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department