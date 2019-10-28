Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Officer charged in shooting faces judge for first time

October 28, 2019 12:33 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer arrested for opening fire on an unarmed couple’s car and wounding a 22-year-old woman has appeared before a judge for the first time since the charges were filed.

Hamden officer Devin Eaton was arraigned Monday on felony assault and reckless endangerment charges in New Haven Superior Court. He was ordered to return to court Nov. 5 and remains free on $100,000 bail.

He declined to comment after the brief hearing.

Authorities said Eaton and a Yale University officer opened fire on the car in New Haven on April 16. Officials said Eaton fired 13 times after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car unexpectedly.

Witherspoon was not injured. His girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, was seriously injured but survived.

The Yale officer was not charged.

