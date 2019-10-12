Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call

October 12, 2019 7:28 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a black woman was fatally shot by a white officer inside her Fort Worth home after police were called to the residence for a welfare check.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the shooting happened early Saturday after a neighbor called police to say the front door to the home was open. In body camera video released by police, two officers search the house from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is fired through a window.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

The officer does not identify himself as police in the video. In a statement, police say he has been placed on administrative leave.

