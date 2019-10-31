Listen Live Sports

Officials: 2 North Carolina men died in Georgia plane crash

October 31, 2019 5:20 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The victims of Wednesday’s plane crash in suburban Atlanta have been identified as two North Carolina men.

DeKalb County officials on Thursday said 59-year-old Leslie Csanyi and 60-year-old Scott Robert Lowrie both lived in Salisbury, North Carolina, the plane’s intended destination.

The two were aboard a Piper PA-28 plane that crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport .

Federal Aviation Administration records show Csanyi had a commercial pilot’s license. North Carolina public records show Csanyi was the president of LGC Consulting, which served manufacturers.

The plane crashed into a townhome complex, damaging a unit where no one was home.

A large section of wall and part of the roof was knocked out of a building. DeKalb County Fire Marshal Joe Cox declared six units unsafe.

