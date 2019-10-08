Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma board recommends release in failure-to-protect case

October 8, 2019 4:21 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to report the abuse of her children by her boyfriend, who only served two years, is one step closer to freedom.

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend the prison sentence of 35-year-old Tondalao Hall be commuted to time served. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will now consider whether to commute Hall’s sentence.

Hall has served 15 years for the abuse her former boyfriend committed. The boyfriend, Robert Braxton Jr., pleaded guilty to abusing the children and was released on probation after serving two years in jail.

The case has outraged women’s rights groups and brought further attention to Oklahoma’s high rate of incarceration, particularly of women.

