Pair charged with capital murder in 3-year-old’s death

October 24, 2019 5:46 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two people face capital murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash after she was kidnapped outside a birthday party.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced Thursday that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, are charged with capital murder of a child under age 14. He said they are being held without bond.

Capital murder carries a possible death penalty.

Kamille McKinney, called “Cupcake” by relatives, vanished on the evening of Oct. 12 while playing outside at the Tom Brown Village Housing Community. Police found her body 10 days later in a dumpster at a landfill.

Authorities haven’t said when or how she was killed.

Lawyers for Stallworth and Brown have previously said they are innocent.

