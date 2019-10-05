Listen Live Sports

Park-goers stuck on Disney World’s new aerial cable cars

October 5, 2019 10:49 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters have responded to help Walt Disney World park-goers who have been stuck aboard the Florida resort’s newly launched aerial cable car system.

News outlets report that Disney Skyliner cable cars became stuck in the air Saturday night. A Disney spokeswoman tells the Orlando Sentinel that there have been no reported injuries.

Passengers reported on social media that they had been stuck on the enclosed cable cars for more than an hour. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

The Skyliner air gondolas opened to visitors last week. The cable cars whisk visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (18 kph). No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car.

