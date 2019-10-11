Listen Live Sports

Plane hits car in emergency landing on road; no major injury

October 11, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A plane crash turned into a traffic crash when a small aircraft having engine trouble made an emergency landing on an Ohio roadway and rear-ended a car near an intersection.

The two pilots aboard the plane and the driver in the BMW they hit weren’t seriously hurt in the Thursday afternoon crash. It happened a couple miles from an airport just south of Dayton.

State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kramer says the 1979 Piper fixed-wing, single-engine plane had trouble as it was returning to the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. The pilot then aimed to land in a cornfield but worried about avoiding some power lines, so she switched plans to try for the roadway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened.

