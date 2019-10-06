Listen Live Sports

Police: 1 dead, 3 missing after car plunges into canal

October 6, 2019 6:12 pm
 
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say an 18-year-old man is dead, three boys are unaccounted for and a 16-year-old girl is safe after the car they were riding in plunged into a canal.

Delaware State Police say the car entered the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Master Cpl. Michael Austin says the man worked to free the girl, who called police. The Delaware News Journal reports Austin told a news conference the man also tried to rescue the three boys who are unaccounted for. Austin says first responders found the man dead in the canal.

Austin says it’s unclear why or how the car went into the canal. Teams are still working to remove the car from the water.

