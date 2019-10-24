Listen Live Sports

Police: 10-month investigation leads to baby Jesus thief

October 24, 2019 12:47 pm
 
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — You shall not steal.

That’s what Maryland authorities are telling a man accused of swiping a baby Jesus figurine last year.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports the 10-month-long investigation led Ocean City police to Cameron Coke of Towson. Coke has been charged with theft and fourth-degree burglary.

A Facebook post from the department said the figurine was stolen from a church Nativity scene on Dec. 31, 2018. The post included surveillance images of the suspect.

Charging documents show a tip was called in after a local news station aired a story about the theft.

A Facebook post from the department Wednesday thanked local media for aiding with the case.

It’s unclear whether Coke has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

