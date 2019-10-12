Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn

October 12, 2019 8:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn’t provide further details.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched