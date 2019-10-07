Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police arrest man who barged onto American Airlines flight

October 7, 2019 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities arrested a man who they say bypassed a gate agent at Miami International Airport and forced his way onto the American Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey.

The man was a ticketed passenger on the 6:50 a.m. flight on Monday morning. A witness tells WSVN passengers were scared as they waited for security to remove the man from the flight.

American Airlines said in a statement that the passenger ran on the jet bridge, bypassing the gate agent, and was taken off the flight. Passengers were asked to get off the plane and go through the boarding process again. The flight finally departed at 10:17 a.m.

Miami-Dade police arrested the man. His name hasn’t been released. No passengers were injured.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins