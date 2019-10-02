Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police: Death of infant left in parked car was accident

October 2, 2019 3:31 pm
 
OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Police say the death of an 11-month-old Alabama boy who was left in a parked car was an accident, but a grand jury will still look at the case.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told a news conference Wednesday that investigators didn’t find any criminal intent in the child’s death last week.

He says a report is being turned over to Calhoun County prosecutors so grand jurors can review the case.

The boy and his twin sister were found in a vehicle parked outside a car dealership last Friday. The girl was fine, but the boy died.

Authorities say the twins’ father works at the business and mistakenly left them in the vehicle. The chief says it wasn’t the man’s normal routine to take the babies to day care.

