Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Houston-area mother shot her 3 children, then self

October 31, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a mother fatally shot her three young children before shooting herself in their suburban Houston home.

In a statement Thursday, Deer Park police said a Harris County medical examiner concluded that 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne shot and killed 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne before shooting herself.

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in the family’s home in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union