Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police ID victims of deadly shooting at California party

October 31, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified three men who died after a gunman opened fire from an alley into a party, fatally shooting them and wounding nine others.

Long Beach police say Thursday that 25-year-old Maurice Poe Jr., 35-year-old Melvin Williams II, and 28-year-old Ricardo Torres were slain in the attack.

Authorities are still trying to find the gunman, who concealed his face as he fired the shots into the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, then fled in a vehicle. Other suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

Police say the shooting was a targeted attack but not believed to be gang-related.

Advertisement

Long Beach police did not have information Thursday regarding the conditions of the seven women and two men who were wounded.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union