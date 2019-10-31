Listen Live Sports

Police: Man admits killing mother, stepfather and 2 brothers

October 31, 2019 9:34 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and two brothers, including a 6-year-old.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says Thursday that 29-year-old Maurice Louis has confessed to killing members of his family in a Philadelphia home.

Officers were sent Wednesday to check on Louis’ mother and stepfather when they didn’t show up for work and were “known to have trouble with a mentally unstable son.”

Louis’ 51-year-old mother was found shot by the front door and his stepfather was found by the basement door. A 17-year-old brother and 6-year-old brother were also found shot in the home.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.

It was not immediately clear if Louis has obtained a lawyer.

