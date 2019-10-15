Listen Live Sports

Police: Popped balloon led to evacuation of Florida mall

October 15, 2019 12:59 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police say a popped balloon was what prompted erroneous reports of an active shooter at a Florida mall, triggering an evacuation of shoppers and massive police response.

The Boca Raton Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that surveillance video shows a janitor popped the balloon in the food court of the Town Center mall on Sunday after it got tangled in his pushcart. Investigators say a popped balloon was recovered at the site.

Video showed shoppers reacting immediately to the popping sound and then hurrying to flee the mall.

Police searched the mall extensively but found no evidence of a shooter. One man suffered a head injury when he collided with a door while attempting to evacuate. The man, who wasn’t identified, was treated at a local hospital.

