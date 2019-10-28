Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police probe 3rd Milwaukee interstate shooting in 2 weeks

October 28, 2019 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Law enforcement officers are investigating the third shooting along a Milwaukee interstate in less than two weeks.

The latest shooting happened Sunday about 8 p.m. and closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 43 as sheriff’s deputies searched for evidence. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 16, a man told investigators a driver cut him off on I-43 near downtown and when he gestured to the driver, the man fired at his vehicle, striking it twice. The victim was not hurt.

A 19-year-old driver was shot on I-43 on the city’s northside Oct. 14. He was able to exit the interstate and drive to a McDonald’s where an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Advertisement

It was not immediately known whether the incidents were connected.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law