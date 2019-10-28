Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say man jumped over 12-foot wall twice during chase

October 28, 2019 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot (4-meter) wall twice during a chase before being captured.

Montgomery County police said in a press release 56-year-old Steven Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. The Washington Post reports the “startling display of acrobatics” happened Oct. 19 in Silver Spring.

An officer with a K-9 tracked down Anderson. Police say he then “jumped over an approximately 12-foot wall,” but jumped back over when he encountered more officers on the other side.

The newspaper reports the world high-jump record is just over 8-feet (2.4-meters) so it’s unlikely Anderson cleared the wall in a single bound. It’s unclear how it was climbed.

Advertisement

Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Anderson’s behalf.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law