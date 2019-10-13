Listen Live Sports

Police searching a Florida mall after report of an incident

October 13, 2019 4:21 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in the Florida city of Boca Raton say they are conducting an active search of a major mall after they received an unconfirmed report of a shooting there.

The police agency tweeted online that it was urging people to avoid the area in and around Town Center mall and to “shelter in place.”

Authorities did not immediately say whether they had confirmed a shooting had taken place, and details remained sketchy. They said they were conducting a sweep of the mall.

The Town Center at Boca Raton bills itself on its website as a luxury shopping complex in the heart of Boca Raton.

