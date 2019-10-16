Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police seeking missing girl converge on Alabama neighborhood

October 16, 2019 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police looking for a missing 3-year-old girl in Birmingham, Alabama, have swarmed around a residential area a few miles from where she was last seen.

Authorities haven’t said exactly what’s going on in their search for Kamille McKinney. But they say they’ll provide an update as the search continues Wednesday.

Live video from news outlets shows police blocking off a street and the sound of a helicopter overhead.

Authorities say the girl known as “Cupcake” to her family was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Advertisement

A man and a woman described as persons of interest were arrested and charged with crimes that police say are unrelated to the girl’s disappearance. But police say they don’t know where the child might be.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico