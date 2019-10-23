Listen Live Sports

Police sergeant testifies he was told to tone down ‘gayness’

October 23, 2019 10:38 am
 
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police sergeant has testified that he was told to “tone down his gayness” to secure a promotion to lieutenant.

Keith Wildhaber testified at trial Tuesday that former St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners member John Saracino issued the guidance in 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Wildhaber says the remark made him feel like he had “been punched in the gut.” He testified that he thought he would be evaluated for the position based on his body of work, “not the fact that I was gay.”

Saracino has denied he made the comment.

Wildhaber sued the department for employment discrimination in 2017.

County Counselor Mike Hughes says the reason Wildhaber was passed over for promotion had nothing to do with his sexual orientation.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

