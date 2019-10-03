Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Woman tried to kill kids by crashing into palm tree

October 3, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman tried to kill her four children by crashing a minivan into a palm tree.

Ocala police say 36-year-old Calicia Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

A police report says investigators determined the vehicle was steered directly onto a median and at the tree.

Police say Williams told them her husband caused the crash by putting a hex on her. One of the children later told police Williams told them to remove their restraints just before crashing, saying, “The devil can’t hurt you. He only hurts bad people.”

Advertisement

Williams and the children, ages 7-13, were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t known.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Police say Williams will be booked into jail after treatment. It wasn’t clear if she has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday